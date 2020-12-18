According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have “no plans” to recall Harvey Elliott from his Blackburn Rovers loan spell.

Recently, it has been speculated that Blackburn Rovers could lose loan star Harvey Elliott in the January transfer window.

Diogo Jota’s injury saw rumours emerge regarding the possibility of Liverpool recalling Elliott prematurely. However, a report from the Liverpool Echo has now revealed their stance.

No plans for recall

The Echo has said that the Premier League leaders have no intention of calling Elliott back in January, despite Jota’s injury.

Liverpool are said to have been impressed by Elliott’s development under Tony Mowbray’s management and do not want to end his Rovers loan stint early.

Elliott’s season so far

The 17-year-old has nailed down a spot in the starting 11 with Blackburn.

Elliott has starred on the right-wing, finding the back of the net four times and laying on four assists. Along the way, the Liverpool loanee has played in 14 games across all competitions, starting 13 times.

A big boost for Blackburn

The news of Liverpool’s stance will come as a big boost to the Ewood Park club.

Mowbray is determined to mount a push for the play-offs this season and Elliott’s presence has played a role in their campaign so far.

With Bradley Dack nearing a return, Blackburn will be hoping to push on in the New Year and give Elliott a successful first full season of senior football.

