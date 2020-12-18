Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly ‘made contact’ with midfielder Liam Shaw over an extended deal with the club.

Shaw, 19, is a product of the Wednesday youth academy.

Having made his Championship debut last term he’s since gone on to make five league appearances this season, with three of them coming under new boss Tony Pulis.

It comes after Wednesday had offered new deals to all of Adam Reach, Barry Bannan and Tom Lees, with the club looking to tie down contracts ahead of next month’s transfer window.

Sitting at the foot of the Championship table, Wednesday look set for a relegation battle.

READ: Derby County man wanted by ‘several’ European clubs next month

The season started with a points deduction but fans were quietly optimistic that Garry Monk and co would lead the club to safety.

Though that didn’t pan out – Monk was sacked last month and replaced with former Stoke City boss Tony Pulis.

At first, it seemed a wise appointment. But eight games into his tenure and Pulis remains without a win as Wednesday manager.

Their last was an all-important clash at the bottom of the Championship table, where they travelled and lost to Nottingham Forest.

Next up for the Owls is the visit of Coventry City – the Sky Blues have surprised a few people this season, and it poses another golden opportunity for Pulis to claim his first win.

As for Shaw, he started the last outing v Forest, and he’ll be hoping to be in contention for tomorrow as well.