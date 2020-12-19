Reading manager Veljko Paunovic once again has many injuries to contend with ahead of his big clash with play-off rivals Brentford on Saturday.

Lucas Joao remains out with a hamstring injury, and it will once again be a blow for the Royals in terms of their ability to find the back of the net with Paunovic starting no out and out striker in Wednesday night’s defeat to Norwich City.

Yakou Meite is another absentee, and he could be out until mid-January after suffering an injury in the hard fought battle against Birmingham City which saw him limp off late on.

The promising young left-back Omar Richards remains sidelined with Everton loanee Lewis Gibson expected to keep his place at full-back following on from an impressive performance against Daniel Farke’s Norwich side.

Long-term absentees George Puscas and Andy Yiadom do not yet have a set date for their return and it is very unlikely that the Royals will see them back before the New Year.

One man who could be set to return over the Christmas period is midfielder John Swift, the Royals star has missed the majority of the campaign and now Reading will hope he can give them a major boost following on from their recent injury woes.

If the Royals can get a victory at Brentford on Saturday, it would go along way to showing their play-off ambitions and give them a real chance of a top six finish come the end of this very competitive Championship season.