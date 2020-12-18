As per the Derry Journal, Huddersfield Town and Peterborough United are both interested in signing Dundalk winger Michael Duffy.

Michael Duffy’s contract with Dundalk expires at the end of this month and looks set for a January move.

Championship outfit Huddersfield Town have been credited with interest in Duffy, as have League One promotion hopefuls Peterborough United.

“Ready” for the Football League

Amid interest in his services, Duffy has spoken about his intentions to go and play in England.

The 26-year-old’s career so far has seen him play in the Republic of Ireland and Scotland. Now, he wants to test himself in England.

“I feel I’m ready to go to England,” Duffy said.

“I realise playing in England will give me the best platform and the best chance to break into the Ireland team.

“At this point in my career I feel I’m ready to test myself at a higher level.

“I know there’s interest from a few teams in Ireland but I haven’t actually had a proper think about it to be honest as I’ve only finished the season on Thursday.

“I’ll start talking with my agent now and we’ll weigh up our options and see what’s best for me.”

Interest from elsewhere

The Terriers and the Posh are not the only sides rumoured to be showing interest in Duffy.

Shrewsbury Town are also said to be keeping an eye on the winger.

Irish side Shamrock Rovers have made a substantial offer for Duffy, while Derry City have also made contact.

Duffy’s career so far

In his three years with Dundalk, Duffy notched up 45 goals and 17 assists in 152 appearances for the club.

He came through Derry City’s academy before linking up with Celtic. However, Duffy never made a competitive senior appearance for the Bhoys, spending time on loan with Alloa Athletic and Dundee.

