Nottingham Forest have reportedly enquired about the availability of Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu.

Belgian sports outlet VoetbalPrimeur has cited Forest with an interest in Anderlecht’s Amuzu.

The 21-year-old has featured 12 times in the league for Vicent Kompany’s side this season, playing in what is his fourth full-term in the club’s first-team.

A Belgian U21 international as well, Amuzu is also said to be on the radars Mainz and FC Koln in Germany, with AZ Alkmaar and Evangelos Marinakis’ other owned club Olimpiacos in the running.

Chris Hughton will likely be looking for a winger next month.

His side missed out on the summer signing of West Brom’s Kamil Grosicki and with that looking ever-unlikely, Hughton has seemingly turned his interest elsewhere.

The ex-Newcastle United boss has endured a contested start to life as Forest boss.

He took over a broken side left by Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi and at first, fans felt sympathetic for Hughton as he struggled to get a tune out of this Forest team.

But as the weeks passed and results continued to keep them near the foot of the Championship table, Hughton’s team selection and tactics started to come into question.

Having won their last outing at Sheffield Wednesday to end a winless run of seven in the Championship, they keep themselves above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

They travel to Millwall this weekend.