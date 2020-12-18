QPR boss Mark Warburton has revealed that defensive duo Lee Wallace and Osman Kakay will be unavilable for this weekend’s Championship clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Warburton takes his QPR side to Berkshire tomorrow, looking for a first win in six.

The Rs sit in 19th-place of the Championship table – eight points ahead of 23rd-place Wycombe – who gained promotion to the second-tier under a former QPR player in Gareth Ainsworth.

It’s become a ‘six-pointer’ at the bottom of the Championship and speaking to qpr.co.uk ahead of tomorrow’s clash, Warburton gave this update on Wallace and Kakay:

“Lee Wallace and Osman Kakay won’t be available – they are both out for a couple of weeks. That’s the fatigue element and we had a few boys play in a friendly game on Thursday afternoon, so we’ll see where they are at.”

READ: Derby County man wanted by ‘several’ European clubs next month

Wallace has been a contested name at QPR.

Warburton brought the ex-Rangers man to West London ahead of last season and he’d go on to make 11 Championship appearances, featuring nine times in this campaign so far.

But fans were starting to criticise the 33-year-old, who’s not featured since the start of the month.

Kakay on the other hand is a player who’s come to life this season.

Having had to be patient to get his first-team opportunity at QPR, Kakay has now established himself as one of their best outlets on the right side of defence.

The Sierra Leone international has made 13 Championship appearances this season.

Tomorrow represents a huge task for QPR – Wycombe will be gunning for the win to ease relegation fears of their own but with Warburton coming under scathing criticism of late, a loss could well cast more doubt over his tenure.