Former Reading, Sheffield United and Southampton assistant coach Dean Wilkins has landed a role with Stevenage, as confirmed on their club website.

Stevenage boss Alex Revell has made a new addition to his backroom team at the Lamex Stadium.

Former Reading, Sheffield United and Southampton assistant coach Dean Wilkins has joined the League Two side as their new assistant manager.

“Top coach”

Upon the announcement of Nigel Adkins’ former right-hand man, Stevenage boss Alex Revell reacted to the news.

Speaking about Wilkins, Revell said he is a “top coach” and is looking forward to seeing what his experience can bring to the club. He said:

“Dean is not only a top coach but his experience as an assistant manager and manager over 400 odd games will be invaluable to us.

“I played for him at Brighton and saw first hand how he can develop players and a winning team.

“I am delighted to have him with me every day to help us restructure our team and start delivering the results we all want to see.”

Wilkins’ career so far

The 58-year-old started out his coaching career with Brighton and Hove Albion. He served as both manager and assistant manager in his time with the club before linking up with Adkins.

Wilkins first worked with Adkins at Southampton, also working alongside him in stints with Reading and Sheffield United.

Wilkins most recently worked as head of coaching at Crystal Palace and now, he will be looking forward to returning to an assistant management role with Revell’s Boro.

Over to you…

Do you think Wilkins is a good appointment for Stevenage? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Is Wilkins a good appointment for Stevenage?