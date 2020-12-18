Coventry City have today announce that young goalkeeper Tom Billson has signed an extended deal with the club.

Billson, 20, has extended his stay at Coventry until the summer of 2023.

He made his first-team debut for the Sky Blues earlier in this season, featuring in a Carabao Cup tie v League One side Gillingham.

Having been a regular feature for the club’s development side, Billson has now been awarded with a new deal by the club.

Mark Robins and Coventry are enjoying life in the Championship.

They’ve experienced some indifferent results but they’ve brought an excitement into the second-tier, with their energetic style of play and a crop of talented young players.

Billson could well be the next man to join that batch, and potentially the next to make it into Robins’ starting XI.

Ben Wilson is the man behind the sticks for Coventry of late, but he’s shared that role with Marko Marosi – Robins then could be considering adding a third keeper into the mix in Billson.

Sitting in 18th-place of the Championship table, Coventry are next in action against Sheffield Wednesday.

They travel up to Hillsborough to see if they can further Tony Pulis’ misery at the club – he’s yet to claim a win in any of his opening eight matches on charge.

Rooted to the foot of the Championship table, Coventry will be heading to Sheffield with plenty of optimism as they look to pull away from the rear of the table.