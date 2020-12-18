Derby County interim boss Wayne Rooney has taken to Twitter after it was announced that his son Kai had signed for Manchester United.

Rooney’s 11-year-old son Kai has signed a contract to join Manchester United’s youth academy.

Father Wayne is England and Manchester United’s leading all-time top-scorer having featured 559 times for the club in all competitions scoring 253 goals and winning 16 titles with the Red Devils.

Taking to Twitter after the news of his son’s signing, Rooney shared this message:

Proud day. Kai signing for @ManUtd. Keep up the hard work son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tTYuUZj7yn — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 17, 2020

Now at Derby County, Rooney is starting turn heads as a coach.

His interim appointment at the club was an unpopular one but having guided his side to a six game unbeaten run, winning their last outings at home to Swansea City, fans are starting to warm to his presence.

As a player, the 35-year-old had become increasingly contested amongst fans.

Derby were in free-fall and looking good for an untimely relegation into League One but now, things are looking up for the Rams.

This week’s win over Steve Cooper’s Swansea wast their first at Pride Park all season and it brought them level on points with Nottingham Forest just outside the drop zone.

Sitting in 22nd-place of the Championship table, Derby this weekend travel to fellow struggles Rotherham United.

A must win game for either side, and one that could yet lift Rooney’s Derby County out of the Championship relegation zone.