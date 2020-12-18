In an interview with Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has issued a stark warning to striker Chuba Akpom.

Despite Middlesbrough’s position in seventh place in the Championship table, they are the joint-lowest scorers in the top half with 20 goals in 19 games.

Chuba Akpom scored the only goal of the game in their last outing as Boro triumphed 1-0 over Luton Town.

Manager Neil Warnock admitted he spoke to the forward at half time saying he wasn’t ‘grafting’ enough.

“I said to Chuba at half time, I wish you were grafting as much as Collins.

“I thought the second half was the best he’s been. It might have just registered.”

He then issued a warning to Akpom, claiming he wants more from the summer signing and expects him to ‘put a shift in’ each and every week.

“It is hard, I understand that, but I did think Chuba could do more.

“We don’t play balls into channels when he makes runs so it is frustrating for him.

“But first and foremost, you have to put a shift in.

“Our strikers are going to get goals if they make runs, Duncan showed that. If you make runs, the goals will come.”

Akpom signed from Greek side PAOK in September and scored two goals in his opening two games against Queens Park Rangers on his debut and Barnsley the following week. Since then his only other goal was last week against Luton, meaning he has scored three goals in 16 games so far this term.