Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has revealed his prediction for Nottingham Forest’s trip to Millwall this weekend.

It’s set to be an intriguing fixture with both teams coming off the back of very solid victories in midweek.

Millwall had been on a bad run of form before the fixture, and will now hope that their 2-0 win at Bristol City on Tuesday can somewhat spur them on to achieve more this weekend and make it back to back wins.

Forest on the other hand were even more delighted with the three points that they managed to pick up due to the fact that their winless run under Chris Hughton was starting to become worrying, with a relegation battle on some supporters’ mind.

Prutton has predicted for the points to be shared on Saturday, a result that wouldn’t be the worst for either side.

Speaking in his Sky Sports column, Prutton said:

“Two sides who got a much, much-needed win in midweek. Millwall had gone 10 without a victory before winning at Bristol City on Tuesday night, Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield Wednesday the same evening.

“That result has kept Forest out of the bottom three, and they have Lewis Grabban back too, which is massive for them. Having said that, I think this one will likely be a draw.”

It should be a really interesting fixture and with the return of Lewis Grabban, they now have their biggest goal threat back and playing games for the Reds.

The Lions also have players to watch out for, and Jed Wallace will be hoping to heap more misery on Hughton’s side, especially after seeing Forest’s wretched away record.