MK Dons boss Russell Martin has admitted it could be hard for his side to keep Norwich City loan man Carlton Morris, as per a report by the MK Citizen.

The Dons’ manager has said the League One side have a ‘bridge to cross’ with Norwich in the upcoming January transfer window as to whether he will see out the remainder of his loan with them this season.

Morris, who is 24 years old, is on the radar of Championship side Barnsley, as covered by The72, and the Canaries have a decision on whether they want to sell him this winter.

The forward re-joined MK Dons in the summer and has scored three goals in 17 games for them in the league so far this term.

Martin has said: “When a player isn’t ours, it’s difficult. Norwich have been open and honest about interest in Carlton so we’ll have to wait and see. People are interested in him because he’s a very good performer at this level and can definitely play higher. For the last few weeks in particular, he has been outstanding, a really top performer.

“Whilst we hope to hold on to him for the whole season, I can’t guarantee we will. The best plan for everyone would be to get him through to the end of the season and then keep him an MK Dons player, but that will be defined and decided by Norwich because he is there player. We’ll have to wait and see.”

He added: “While he’s here, he will give us everything he’s got and if he keeps producing the levels of performance he has done in recent weeks, we’ll be more than happy but it’s a bridge we’ll have to cross in January. Fingers crossed we can keep him, but we have to be realistic and ready that we might not be able to.”

Morris has risen up through the youth ranks at Carrow Road but has played just once for their first-team so far in his career having spent the majority of his career to date out on loan in the Football League.

He has previously had stints at Oxford United, York City, Hamilton, Rotherham United and Shrewsbury Town.

Morris has enjoyed his two spells at MK Dons but could be on his way next month, with Barnsley interested.

Will Morris depart MK Dons?