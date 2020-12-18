Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has given his prediction for Norwich City’s home fixture with Cardiff City on Saturday.

It’s set to be an intriguing match between the pair with the Canaries flying and coming off a big away victory at fellow Championship promotion rivals Reading.

Cardiff on the other hand suffered bad injury news before their game with Birmingham City as they learned the extent of striker Kieffer Moore’s problem.

Now, the pair look set to face off in what should be a thrilling game with the amount of attacking quality that is shown on the pitch.

Prutton has predicted Norwich to come out on top in a 3-2 victory, and the pundit thinks the Canaries’ attacking force can’t be stopped.

Speaking in his Sky Sports column, Prutton said: “Norwich just keep finding ways to win games, and it’s not a huge amount of surprise considering the quality they have in the final third with Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia.

“Cardiff were disappointing against Swansea last week, but bounced back well with a great win on Wednesday night, coming from behind to beat Birmingham. There will be goals here, but I just can’t back against Norwich.”

It’s set to be a really interesting fixture with both teams looking at those top places as their ambition come the end of the campaign.

However, it’s important to look at the inconsistent form that Cardiff have been on in recent weeks and know that Norwich will severely fancy their chances in this fixture against the Bluebirds on Saturday.

If Cardiff can get attacking players such as Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo involved in the fixture more and more than there’s no reason why they can’t cause the Norwich back-line some problems.