Portsmouth midfielder Bryn Morris will not be leaving the club this winter, as per a report by The News.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has insisted he is still in his plans for the second-half of the season.

Morris, who is 24 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season which raised the question whether he would be sold in the upcoming January transfer window to avoid losing him for free.

He has made nine appearances for the League One promotion chasing side so far this season.

“Bryn leaving in January is not something we have talked about, no,” Jackett has said. “We want to include everybody and push to be as strong as we possibly can – and that is always outside the starting XI as well.

“Where obviously the league is our priority, we are playing in two other cup competitions as well and every member of the squad is absolutely vital. In terms of January, it’s very difficult to tell exactly what will happen, it very much depends on who phones, if anybody.”

He added: “But it (Morris) is not one we will be inviting or transfer listing. Bryn provides us with some depth and when he’s called upon will be ready. He’s a very capable and experienced player.”

Morris joined Portsmouth in January 2019 and has been in and out of their side since his switch to Fratton Park.

He started his career at Middlesbrough and rose up through the youth ranks at the Riverside Stadium before playing three times for their first-team.

The midfielder had loan spells at Burton Albion, Coventry City, York City and Walsall before leaving Boro on a permanent basis for Shrewsbury Town in 2017.

Morris was a key player for the Shrews and helped them get to the third tier Play-Off final during his time there.

