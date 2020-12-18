Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt another injury blow with goalkeeper Cameron Dawson ruled out for six weeks.

Having started the season as first-choice, 25-year-old Dawson has been on the bench for recent matches with Joe Wildsmith as number one.

Current first-choice keeper Keiren Westwood has been out for almost a month with a groin problem suffered in just his second match since being brought in from the cold by manager Tony Pulis on his arrival.

Pulis hinted he may have to be risked for a premature return to the squad in light of the news of Dawson’s injury.

The manager told the media in a pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Coventry City clash that he discovered his injury earlier in the week.

“I wasn’t told until really late on Tuesday,” he said. “He’s out for six weeks with a knee problem.”

Pulis added on Westwood: “I’ll be pushing. He’s had a couple of days training and you’d really like him to have another week.”

The fresh setback only adds to the injury problems, with defenders Joost van Aken and Julian Borner ruled unlikely to feature tomorrow along with central midfielder Massimo Luongo.

Pulis also raised fears that yet another centre-back, Tom Lees, might not be fit, saying that he was “hoping and praying” that the former Leeds United man would be able to play.

They already have Dominic Iorfa ruled out for the season in that department with a ruptured Achilles tendon, as well as on-loan Cardiff City man Aden Flint who is back at his parent club receiving treatment on a hamstring injury.

At the press conference, Pulis also addressed the club’s off-field issues surrounding the payment of players’ wages, calling on owner and chairman Dejphon Chansiri to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.