Jamie Devitt is yet to make an appearance for Blackpool since joining them in June 2019.

The midfielder is currently on loan at League Two side Newport County but his deal expires there next month, as per their website.

Devitt, who is 30 years old, is due to return to Bloomfield Road as it stands this winter unless the Exiles agree to extend his stay.

He has fallen way down the pecking order with the Seasiders and wasn’t even handed a squad number by Neil Critchley in pre-season.

Devitt’s contract with Blackpool expires at the end of the current campaign and they do hold an option to extend it by a further 12 months. However, if he does return next month they could opt to offload him again in some capacity. He spent part of last term at Bradford City.

The midfielder started his career at Hull City and rose through the youth ranks at the East Yorkshire club

Devitt went onto make 19 appearances for the Tigers. He spent a lot of time out on loan from the KCOM Stadium with the likes of Darlington, Shrewsbury Town, Grimsby Town, Bradford City, Accrington Stanley and Rotherham where he gained plenty of first-team experience.

He was released by Hull in 2013 and has since had spells at Chesterfield, Morecambe and Carlisle United.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international rocked up at Blackpool last year but has struggled to break into their side. They need to decide what to do with him in the long-term.

Does Devitt have a future at Blackpool?