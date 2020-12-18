Middlesbrough have today announced that eight of their academy players have been offered scholarships with the club.

All of the eight players offered scholarships are currently playing for the club’s U16 side.

They’ve each been offered two year scholarships with the club which will commence in July of next year.

Those eight include: JD Costello, George McCormick, Ash McCarthy, Luke Woolston, AJ Bridge, Sonny Finch, Louie Evans, Max Howells.

It’s unusual for a Neil Warnock side to have this much focus on youth.

Historically the veteran gaffer has been all about experience, signings and physicality, but at Middlesbrough it seems he’s taking a slightly different approach.

Given Boro’s recent history in the Premier League and Warnock’s dismal top-flight record, the club may be looking to build a much more sustainable promotion bid this time round.

The problem with Warnock teams is that they so often limp over the promotion line, only to come crashing back down at first ask.

Now though, Boro’s eagerness to tie down a host of youngsters to scholarship deals shows the direction they’re now heading in.

Sitting in 7th-place of the Championship table, fans will say it’s been a successful first full-season for Warnock.

He’s got his side playing just how he wants and they go in action against the man who last took them to the premier League this weekend, travelling to Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham City.

Another tall order for Boro in thee Championship, but a win could see them leapfrog Brentford into the top-six.