Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis has called on owner Dejphon Chansiri to urgently find a solution to the club’s wage issues.

The Owls are currently in all sorts of trouble both on and off the field, sitting bottom of the Championship while failing to pay players their full wages last month.

The Mirror first reported yesterday that players had only been paid a portion of their salaries of their salaries for November, and that there was gathering unrest among the squad because of the issue.

The Professional Footballers’ Association have been called in to offer advice to the players, who, according to The Athletic, have been paid a maximum of £7,000 of last month’s wages.

Neither Pulis nor defender Dominic Iorfa denied last week that there had been issues related to wages.

In a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s home match against Coventry City, Pulis addressed the issues directly and told owner and chairman Chansiri they must be resolved.

He said: “It is a situation that has to be dealt with by the chairman and the financial director.

“The players have been speaking to the financial director and their messages have gone through to the chairman.

“It’s a situation that needs to be resolved sooner rather than later.”

The situation only adds to the turmoil at Hillsborough, with Sheffield Wednesday sitting at the foot of the table and yet to win in eight matches under Pulis.

Since handing the experienced boss the reins, the Owls have picked up only three points and scored just five goals.

With a seven-point gap opening up between themselves and safety, that first win needs to come as soon as possible for the former Stoke City, Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough boss.

He will hope to get it at the ninth attempt tomorrow when relegation rivals Coventry City come to Yorkshire.