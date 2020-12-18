Former Middlesbrough and Portsmouth striker Curtis Main is facing a ‘contract showdown’ at current club Aberdeen.

The 28-year-old has recently returned from injury.

He made his seventh Scottish Premiership appearance of the season last time out and bagged his first two goals as well.

With his contract up in the summer though, the Daily Record report that Main is gunning to repay the faith shown in him by manager Derek McInnes, and earn that extended deal.

“The main thing is getting back to fitness, getting out on the pitch and showing everybody why I was brought here in the first place,” Main said of his 2019 move transfer from Motherwell.

“I had surgery in the summer and it seems to have been trip up after trip up since. Coming back it’s been little niggles and other things we haven’t been able to get to the bottom of – the cause of the problem.”

Having notched a brace in the 2-0 win over Ross County last time out, Main is putting himself in good stead for a new deal.

“If I can keep doing what I did against Ross County then I am sure the talks will take place further down the line,” he said of his contract situation.

Having graduated through the Darlington academy, Main would join Middlesbrough in 2011 and spend the next four years of his career there.

He left for Doncaster Rovers in 2014 having scored just six goals in 48 league appearances for the club,.

Doncaster though wouldn’t be a saving grace for Main and ahead of the 2016/17 season he joined Pompey – he’d go on to score two goals in 17 league appearances before heading for Motherwell midway through the 2017/18 campaign.

A striker who had plenty of potential at one point, the 28-year-old could yet return to England as a more experienced head, and proved any Boro and Pompey doubters wrong.