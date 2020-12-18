EFL club want to secure deal for QPR man next month
Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore has told Doncaster Free Press that he needs to find a goalkeeper for the reminder of the season, with QPR’s Joe Lumley currently on-loan.
Lumley, 25, has this season be subjected to loan spells.
After an emergency loan at Gillingham he then headed for League One rivals Doncaster Rovers – he’s since made six appearances for Moore’s side having seen his emergency spell extended.
Now though, Moore is planning for a more long-term stopper – til the end of this season at least – and he spoke of Lumley’s situation at the Keepmoat.
“We’ve got to go down the route of another loan goalkeeper,” he said. “If we’re not to keep hold of Joe, we’ll have to seek another one.
“The situation is that Joe is in goal at the moment, he’s been performing well. He’s a goalkeeper that is now understanding what we do here and he’s a big part of that.
“We’ve got to discuss that with Joe. We’ll have a look at it and discussions will take place between both clubs.”
Seemingly keen on the season-long loan of Lumley – or even the potential signing – his QPR future could now be called into question.
He fell right out-of-favour this season.
Mark Warburton had persisted with him but he proved a liability too often and now with ex-Doncaster Rovers stopper Seny Dieng proving a hit, Lumley seems unlikely to be able to challenge for a starting spot at QPR.
Warburton then might be open to offloading him next month, freeing up space in the January transfer budget.
The stopper has been at the club for several years and has had some good moments, but some dark ones too – he looks to be revitalised in League One though and with Moore impressed, it could be the start of something special for Lumley.
QPR travel to fellow strugglers Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship this weekend, where they’ll look for their first win in six.