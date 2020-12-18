Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore has told Doncaster Free Press that he needs to find a goalkeeper for the reminder of the season, with QPR’s Joe Lumley currently on-loan.

Lumley, 25, has this season be subjected to loan spells.

After an emergency loan at Gillingham he then headed for League One rivals Doncaster Rovers – he’s since made six appearances for Moore’s side having seen his emergency spell extended.

Now though, Moore is planning for a more long-term stopper – til the end of this season at least – and he spoke of Lumley’s situation at the Keepmoat.

“We’ve got to go down the route of another loan goalkeeper,” he said. “If we’re not to keep hold of Joe, we’ll have to seek another one.

"The situation is that Joe is in goal at the moment, he's been performing well. He's a goalkeeper that is now understanding what we do here and he's a big part of that.