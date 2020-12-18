Charlton Athletic are set to push through a deal to sign FC Midtjylland striker Ronnie Schwartz this winter, according to a report by London News Online.

He was spotted at the Addicks’ game against AFC Wimbledon last time out and looks poised to complete his move to the Valley next month.

Lee Bowyer’s side saw a move fall through to sign him in the last transfer window but have reignited their pursuit of him.

Schwartz, who is 31 years old, is being allowed to leave Midtjylland having only played once for them so far this season.

He scored a combined 18 goals in the Danish Super League last season, having also previously played in his native Denmark for the likes of Aab, Randers, Brondby, Esbjerg and Silkeborg.

The forward has also had stints in Guingamp in France, Sarpsborg in Norway and Waasland-Beveren in Belgium in the past.

Schwartz has been identified as someone to sharpen their attacking options going into the second-half of the campaign and will offer the London more competition and depth up top.

Charlton are currently sat in 7th place and are outside the Play-Offs on goal difference behind Doncaster Rovers.

The Addicks will know a decent run of form will catapult them into the automatic promotion mix and bringing Schwartz to the club in January will boost their chances of catching the likes of Hull City, Portsmouth and Peterborough United.

Pleased if you sign Schwartz, Charlton fans?