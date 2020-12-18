The Athletic have reported that ex-West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic didn’t favour the summer signing of outcast Cedric Kipre form Wigan Athletic.

The 24-year-old left the DW to join West Brom last summer.

In a deal totalling little under £1million, Kipre has only featured twice in the EFL Cup for his new side, having not yet made his Premier League debut.

Now, The Athletic are reporting that the deal was formulated by the club’s technical director Luke Dowling, with Bilic uninviting to the signing of Kipre.

With Bilic gone though and Sam Allardyce at The Hawthorns, Kipre might yet have a future at the club.

The Frenchman rejected a move to Blackburn Rovers to join the Baggies but it’s not worked out for him, and reports earlier in the season suggested that a Championship loan move might be on the cards next month.

But it now all depends on Allardyce’s views of Kipre.

Having impressed for Wigan Athletic last season, Kipre became a man in-demand and and 24-years-old as well, he remains a relatively young footballer.

It was a strange signing for West Brom to make.

They’ve a few centre-backs ahead of Kipre in the pecking order and he’s simply too good a player to be sitting on the sidelines at The Hawthorns.

His January exit might still be imminent – a host of Football League clubs would likely be up for taking the defender for the second-half of this season.

He featured 36 times in the Championship for Wigan last year, scoring two goals.