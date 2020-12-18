Another loan away from Brighton and Hove Albion is a ‘possibility’ for Christian Walton, as per The Athletic.

The goalkeeper struggles for opportunities with the Seagulls in the Premier League and could be shipped out this winter for more game time.

Walton, who is 25 years old, has been loaned out seven times so far in his career.

He spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and was their first choice under Tony Mowbray, making 46 appearances in all competitions.

The ex-England Under-21 international started his career at Plymouth Argyle and rose up through their academy before Brighton snapped him up seven years ago.

Walton has since played four times for South East club and has spent the majority of his time on the books there out on loan in the Football League.

Brighton have since loaned him back to Plymouth and then to Bury, Luton Town and Southend United.

Wigan Athletic came calling in the 2017/18 campaign and he played a key role in their League One title winning season that year under Paul Cook. The Latics then secured his signature for another 12 months in the second tier before he switched to Ewood Park.

Walton is now poised for another spell somewhere but to which team is yet to be known. He has proven himself in the Championship before and would be a shrewd signing by someone next month.

He needs to be playing regular football at this stage of his career as opposed to being down the pecking order at Brighton.

Will Walton leave Brighton?