Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton has been urged to look for young signings and lower-league stars when he begins to shape his squad in January.

Hughton is approaching his first full transfer window since taking over at the Championship club in early October.

Forest’s season is still yet to get off the ground despite the appointment of the former Newcastle United, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion boss, however.

READ: 3 Nottingham Forest players who struggled v Sheffield Wednesday

With almost half the season gone, they have picked up only four wins and are outside the relegation zone thanks only to a one-goal swing on rivals Derby County.

Former Nottingham Forest left-back Gregor Robertson, who is now a national journalist with The Times, has identified the age profile of the current squad as an issue, as well as the desire.

“I would suggest he might want to look at the average age a little bit,” he told the Garibaldi Red podcast.

“If I were him, which I’m not, I’d try to sign the best players at clubs lower down than Forest.

“It’s a big opportunity for them and they’ll have something to prove. They’ll want to either really impress at a big club in the Championship or get to the Premier League.”

It has been a hugely underwhelming season so for Forest, who suffered a late collapse at the end of the 2019-20 campaign to spectacularly miss out on a place in the play-offs.

They have been suffering a hangover from it ever since, with boss Sabri Lamouchi paying the price for a poor start to the new season with his job.

But even experienced campaigner Hughton has struggled to turn the tide decisively so far, and they remain in serious danger of dropping into League One.

January will be a crucial time for the boss to begin to mould the squad that he wants for the rest of this season and the future, and he can expect some backing from above.

The club have already signed 14 players this season, and have brought in around 70 in total in the past four years.