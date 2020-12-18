Bournemouth, Norwich City ‘interested’ in signing Norway U21 star next month
Bournemouth and Norwich City are in the race to sign Norweigian defender Fredrik Andre Bjorkan next month, along with a host of Premier League clubs.
TEAMtalk report that the Bodo Glimt defender is ‘attracting huge attention’ in the UK.
The 22-year-old has just completed his fifth season in the Glimt first-team having made 29 league appearances this season, scoring the one goal.
Celtic ere close to bringing him to Scotland last summer, but the report claims Celtic ‘failed to finalise a deal’.
Also in the running are Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United and Newcastle United, along with Bournemouth and Norwich in the Championship.
READ: Derby County man wanted by ‘several’ European clubs
Both Bournemouth and Norwich are enjoying good seasons back in the Football League.
Norwich lead 2nd-place Bournemouth by three points after 19 games of the season, with both teams in action this weekend.
This weekend, Daniel Farke’s side welcome Cardiff City in the lunchtime kick-off, whilst Bournemouth travel to Luton Town.
Both sides are starting to pull away at the top of the Championship table with Norwich six points ahead of 3rd-place Watford, and eight points clear of 6th-place Brentford.