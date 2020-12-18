Bournemouth and Norwich City are in the race to sign Norweigian defender Fredrik Andre Bjorkan next month, along with a host of Premier League clubs.

TEAMtalk report that the Bodo Glimt defender is ‘attracting huge attention’ in the UK.

The 22-year-old has just completed his fifth season in the Glimt first-team having made 29 league appearances this season, scoring the one goal.

Celtic ere close to bringing him to Scotland last summer, but the report claims Celtic ‘failed to finalise a deal’.

Also in the running are Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United and Newcastle United, along with Bournemouth and Norwich in the Championship.

Now having won the Norwegian title with Bodo – 19 points clear of Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s former club Molde – Bjorkan looks set to depart.

His contract expires in December next year but TEAMtalk believes that Bjorkan will be leaving the club prematurely next month – he’s unlikely to sign a new deal, and Glimt don’t want to lose him on a free this time next year.

Both Bournemouth and Norwich are enjoying good seasons back in the Football League.

Norwich lead 2nd-place Bournemouth by three points after 19 games of the season, with both teams in action this weekend.

This weekend, Daniel Farke’s side welcome Cardiff City in the lunchtime kick-off, whilst Bournemouth travel to Luton Town.

Both sides are starting to pull away at the top of the Championship table with Norwich six points ahead of 3rd-place Watford, and eight points clear of 6th-place Brentford.