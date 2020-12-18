Newcastle United have joined the race for Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo, as per a report by The Athletic.

The defender is likely to leave Old Trafford this winter having fallen down the pecking order.

Rojo, who is 30 years old, has been linked with a move down to the Championship with Reading this month, as covered by The72, but does have interest from elsewhere.

Newcastle could throw him a Premier League lifeline, whilst bottom club Sheffield United are also believed to be keen. Two Spanish clubs have also lodged enquiries meaning he is not short of options in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Argentina international signed for Manchester United in 2014 and has since made 122 appearances for the Premier League giants. However, he has struggled for game time over the past three years and was loaned out to Estudiantes.

That was where he started his career and he broke into their first-team as a youngster before leaving for Spartak Moscow in 2010.

Rojo spent two years in Russia before Sporting Lisbon came calling. He then played 61 games for the Portuguese side and chipped in with six goals to earn his big move to the Red Devils.

He has won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League since his move to England but could now be on the move after six years in Manchester.

Rojo looks set to depart over the coming weeks but a move to the second tier is looking unlikely.

Where will Rojo go?