Millwall boss Gary Rowett wants on-loan West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore to extend his deal past next month, but understands the Baggies ‘will dictate’ his future.

The 26-year-old joined Millwall on a short-term loan deal in the summer.

His stay would see him at The Den until January 16th but having picked up an injury just three games into his Millwall spell, Zohore hasn’t featured since.

The Dane is carrying an ankle injury that keeps him out to this date, but speaking to London News Online about the possibility of extending Zohore’s stay, Rowett remain optimistic:

“January is going to be an absolutely crucial window for us. If we get January right I’m confident the momentum will shift back with us.

“In Ken’s case there are two things. The first is whether West Brom would be keen on bringing him back or him staying here. He is their player and they’ll dictate to a certain degree what happens in the middle of January.”

In his three Championship outings for Millwall, Zohore would manage to find the net once.

He proved a good signing, but Millwall have struggled for firepower this season and the absence of Zohore has proved more and more painful as the season draws to its midway point.

“We had hoped he would be back this week but I think it’s going to be more likely next week,” Rowett continued. “He’s just a little bit behind the progress where our medical team thought he would be at.”

Millwall picked up their first win in nine v Bristol City this week.

It’s been a struggle for Rowett this term and his future has quickly been pulled into contention following a weak showing in the Championship.

His side sit in 15th-place of the table for their weekend visit of Nottingham Forest.