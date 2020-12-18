Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore has said that keeping three of his current loan players for the rest of the season will be his top January priority.

Loanees have played a key role in their League One season so far, and Moore is keen to keep those already on his hands at the club.

An extended deal for Southampton’s Josh Sims to the end of the season would be a huge boost considering the winger’s form.

However, Sims’ parent club are hoping to cash in on his current value with suitors in the Premier League and Championship, as reported by The 72.

West Bromwich Albion forward Rayhaan Tulloch is another delicate situation for Moore, who has had little contact from his former club on the player.

Tulloch has played just twice for Doncaster since picking up a hamstring injury, and doubts remain over if and when he will be back in South Yorkshire.

And Moore also wants to see a solution to their goalkeeping issue, with Joe Lumley current between the posts on a week-to-week emergency loan for Queens Park Rangers.

Doncaster would be happy to keep him until the end of the season, having done well as stand-in since Josef Bursik was recalled by Stoke City.

If they cannot, Moore will be looking for another player on loan for remainder of the campaign.

The Rovers boss told the media ahead of tomorrow’s clash at Burton Albion: “We know what we have got to work with, where we are going and what we need to do.

“We have got to look at the issue with Josh and Rayhaan and the goalkeeping situation.

“The loan route for a (new) goalkeeper is one we are going down if we do not keep hold of Joe.

“He is contracted here probably to January, so we will look at that and discussions will be ongoing with both clubs. If not, we must have a Plan B in place.”

Moore also ruled out any permanent signings being made in the upcoming transfer window unless a player is sold.

“Because of the Covid restrictions, there is no real funds to add to that,” he said. “It will be one out to get one in, if that is the case.”