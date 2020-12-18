Huddersfield Town and Hull City transfer target Danny Grant has announced that he is leaving current club Bohemians.

The Irish winger has been strongly linked with a move to the EFL, with two Yorkshire clubs leading the way in the chase for his signature.

The 20-year-old issued a ‘come and get me’ plea in the Irish Mirror last week with a view to securing a deal in January.

Now Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Grant has announced his imminent departure from Bohemians, with a statement posted on Twitter.

It is a further boost to both Huddersfield and Hull in their efforts to bring the player across the Irish Sea in the coming transfer window.

The Terriers are believed to have made a bid for Grant already, but this was rejected by Bohemians.

Their head coach Carlos Corberan refused to talk about the prospect of Grant deal when asked this week, but Hull boss Grant McCann has admitted interest in the player.

Grant is very highly-rated in the League of Ireland, where has made 17 appearances and scored seven goals this season, as well as featuring for Bohemians in their Europa League campaign.

The winger is out of contract following the end of the Irish league season last month, and as such is free to join a club as soon as the English transfer window opens in January.

Although he will become a free agent, because of his age Bohemians would still be entitled to six-figure compensation with any deal that takes his abroad.