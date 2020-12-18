Former Stoke City, Derby County, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough defender Ryan Shotton has signed for Australian club Melbourne Victory.

The 32-year-old left Middlesbrough in the summer and had been playing for non-league club Leek Town as he sought a new club.

Now the experienced Premier League and Championship centre-back has made his next move, and will play for Victory in the 2020-21 A-League season.



The Stoke-born player came through the ranks at his hometown club, making his debut for the Potters in the League Cup in August 2008.

Having already spent a season in the Conference with Altrincham, Shotton has further loans at Tranmere Rovers in League One and Barnsley in the Championship, before getting his Premier League opportunity.

He made his top-flight debut in 2011, and broke through as a regular first-team player in 2011-12 by playing 23 Premier League games – scoring his only goal at that level – and a further 10 in Stoke’s Europa League campaign.

Shotton was a regular feature again the following season but fell out of favour after that, joining Wigan Athletic and Derby County on loan before making a permanent move to the latter in the summer of 2014.

The defender joined fellow Championship club Birmingham City on loan in early 2016 and made the move a full-time one at the end of the season, but he would only last a year before being allowed to join Middlesbrough.

Fortune would soon bring him back together with his former Stoke boss Tony Pulis when he took charge at Boro, but after Pulis’ departure he was a less regular feature and was released at the end of last season.