Nottingham Forest travel to Millwall on Saturday as they look to build on the 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

The Reds currently sit just outside the relegation zone on goal difference and will want to look to put a run of wins together to get themselves out of the predicament they find themselves in.

The win over Wednesday was significant with goals from Yuri Ribeiro and substitute Lewis Grabban, the latter being important with Forest lacking any sort of cutting edge in front of goal as of late.

The last meeting between these two sides came in March where the Lions ran out 3-0 winners at the City Ground with a hattrick from towering centre-forward Matt Smith.

Team News

Millwall manager Rowett will be without three players for the Forest clash on Saturday.

Kenneth Zahore, Billy Mitchell and Connor Mahoney are all struggling for fitness and are unlikely to return until after Christmas.

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton will have issues of his own as he has four players missing for the important clash at The Den.

Anthony Knockaert and Tobias Figueiredo will both miss out through suspension.

Luke Freeman and Jack Colback are both injured but aren’t expected to be out for a long period of time, however, they will be unavailable for Saturday.

Hughton may well go with veteran forward Grabban to lead the line after his impact on Tuesday evening.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Samba; Christie, Soh, Worrall, Ribeiro; Sow, Yates; Ameobi, Arter, Mighten; Grabban