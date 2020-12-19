Derby County travel to Rotherham United on Saturday as they look to extend their unbeaten run to seven games when they travel to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Rams come into this game off the back of a positive result as they beat Swansea City 2-0 at Pride Park on Wednesday.

Colin Kazim-Richards grabbed the first goal with Kamil Jozwiak firing home the second for his first goal in English football.

The last time these two sides met was in the 18/19 season when Derby ran out 6-1 winners. A Martyn Waghorn hat-trick and goals from Bradley Johnson, Mason Mount and Duane Holmes gave Derby the convincing win.

Team News

Rotherham will probably be without full-back Trevor Clarke as he is a major doubt after suffering an injury in training but they have been able to welcome Mickel Miller back to the squad.

Joe Mattock, Kieran Sadlier and Shaun MacDonald all remain out for the home side.

Paul Warne has no fresh injury concerns after the defeat over Blackburn and they may well go unchanged for the game.

Derby defender Curtis Davies is set to undergo surgery on the Achilles injury he sustained against Brentford, and the 35-year-old is likely to miss the rest of the season as he recovers.

Jordon Ibe has been missing for the majority of the season as he looks to return to full fitness and he will look to get more minutes against Rotherham on Saturday.

Tom Lawrence could return to the team as he shakes off an ankle injury, meaning that Derby could have a strong forward line to choose from.

Jozwiak and Waghorn are set to keep their places after a good performance on Wednesday.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Marshall; Byrne, Wisdom, Clarke, Buchanan; Bielik, Shinnie, Knight; Waghorn, Kazim-Richards, Jozwiak