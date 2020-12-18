Bryce Hosannah is a youngster who is extremely well-thought-of at Leeds United and he has been since arriving at Elland Road.

He was brought to the West Yorkshire club from Premier League Crystal Palace and he is seen by the club as a player who could make that step-up in class from the Under-23s to the first-team squad.

He’s currently on loan at Bradford City but is being held onto by Leeds United until the management situation is sorted out at Valley Parade; something covered here on The72 in more depth.

Hosannah at Bradford – held back for time being

Since signing up at the Manningham-based club, Hosannah has featured in 8 League Two games for the Bantams, who parted ways with manager Stuart McCall after last weekend’s 3-1 reverse at Oldham Athletic. He has featured in a range of right-sided positions for City: right-back, right-midfield and right-wing.

It is that versatility which has served City well and is the reason why Marcelo Bielsa’s side value the young defender so highly. He missed the Bantam’s last game (tweet – below) with a slight knock.

No Bryce Hosannah tomorrow. Going for a scan this afternoon… #bcafc — Simon Parker (@ParkerTandA) December 14, 2020

Bradford City’s caretaker managers, Connor Sellars and Mark Trueman, have spoken about Leeds United’s decision to hold onto Hosannah until there is clarity at the Bantams.

Quoted in the Yorkshire Post (link – above), Sellars said of the decision by the Whites: “All we know is he’s unavailable for us whilst we are in charge and that’s as far as it goes for now. Hopefully it will be good news.”

Holding on but it makes sense

Despite what some may be thinking, Leeds United holding onto youngster Bryce Hosannah isn’t a bad thing. He has been sent out on loan by the Whites to aid his development and to benefit the longer-term goals of the club.

His development for Leeds United has been aided greatly by his regular exposure to first team football at Valley Parade. All that Leeds are doing is protecting one of their young assets, surveying the lay of the land so-to-speak before commiting to sending him back.

I am sure, that once the management situation is settled at Bradford City, then Leeds United will take stock and send Bryce Hosannah back to continue the strides that he has started making.

Will Bryce Hosannah develop enough at Valley Parade or is he better recalled?