Queens Park Rangers have endured a tough first half of the season and are currently on a six-match winless run, after most recently drawing 0-0 with Stoke City on Tuesday.

That result leaves them 19th in the Championship table and only three points clear of the bottom three.

Hoops fans will therefore be hoping for some January signings to lift the gloom in west London, and here we identify three players from French Ligue 1 who they could target.

Damien Da Silva

Warburton may consider bringing in another centre-back next month as cover for Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet, and Da Silva would be an excellent addition to have in the ranks.

The 32-year-old’s contract expires in May, and the Rennes captain would bring a wealth of experience to the Hoops’ squad with 203 Ligue 1 appearances to his name.

He can also contribute at the attacking end of the pitch too, having scored 3 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions this season.

READ: 3 Scottish Premiership players QPR should agree pre-contract deals with next month

Hatem Ben Arfa

The 33-year-old former France international will be out of contract next May and would certainly be an eye-catching addition to the Rangers squad.

The former Newcastle United man joined Bordeaux as a free agent in October, and has netted 2 goals in 9 appearances for them this campaign.

He would bring versatility to Warburton’s squad, having played as a centre-forward and an attacking midfielder, along with valuable previous experience of English football.

Kévin Denkey

The Nîmes Olympique striker would be a signing with a view to the future, but is an intriguing potential option for any prospective club.

The 20-year-old has made 10 appearances for Nîmes Olympique this season, with the club currently facing a battle to avoid relegation from Ligue 1.

He already has 11 caps for Togo to his name and the best could be yet to come for the forward.