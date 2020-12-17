League One clubs Sunderland and Oxford United are believed to be interested in a move for Barnsley winger Luke Thomas in January.

Thomas is attracting interest from a number of third-tier clubs for the upcoming transfer window, according to Gloucestershire Live.

The 21-year-old has started only two matches for Barnsley since Valerien Ismael took charge as head coach two months ago.

With Conor Chaplin, Dominik Frieser and Victor Adeboyejo all ahead of him in the pecking order for places on the wing, his contributions have largely been limited to coming off the bench this season.

Thomas is in his second season at Oakwell, with the former Cheltenham Town youngster signing from Derby County, where he made only two appearances, in 2019.

He made a spectacular start in South Yorkshire, scoring the winning goal on his debut as Barnsley upset Fulham on the opening day of the season.

Thomas went on to play more than 40 matches last year as the Reds beat the drop on a dramatic final day, although he only added one more goal to his total.

This season he is yet to get off the mark and, though still playing some part in most matches, he has slid down the order since Ismael replaced Gerhard Struber as boss.

Barnsley have no immediate need to sell the former England Under-20 international, but could be tempted by the right offer.

League One sides would likely be keen on the player, whose move to Barnsley in the first place was largely founded on his loan spell the previous season at Coventry City in the third tier.

Now it appears that Sunderland, who are two points off the play-offs under recently-appointed manager Lee Johnson, and Karl Robinson’s Oxford could both take an interest.