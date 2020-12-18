Glenn Murray is a much-travelled striker and has hit the back of the net on his travels. These travels have taken him from Workington to America, from League Two to the Premier League.

Murray has scored at all levels of professional football in England and that includes 37 goals in 148 games in the Premier League.

The latest stop on his travels has seen the 37-year-old land at Watford on loan from Brighton. However, it’s not been the best of moves for the veteran striker.

Murray, Brighton ≠ Murray, Watford

Over two spells at Brighton and Hove Albion, Murray has made 285 appearances, netting 111 goals and providing 20 assists. 96 of these games and 26 of these goals have come in the Premier League.

Much might have been expected of the seasoned campaigner when he dropped back down to the Championship with a a relegated Watford outfit. After all, he has scored 67 goals at this level.

Expectation is one thing; delivery of it is another. It is safe to say that there was a surplus of the former and a drought of the latter. It is safe to add that Murray has underperformed for the Hornets where he has hardly buzzed let alone had a sting in the tail.

Underperforming at Watford doesn’t bode well

Glenn Murray featured in four of Watford’s first five Championship games this season. His fifth, and last, appearance came in the 1-1 draw against a struggling Wycombe Wanderers side.

Since then, his impact on the Watfrod side has been negligible at best, non-existant at worst. He’s made a Championship bench ONCE since, named on the substitute list for the 1-1 draw against QPR at Loftus Road in late November.

That could very well be it for the Maryport-born frontman. His time at Watford at an end.

Vladimir Ivic on Glenn Murray: “I have three or four players in this position who, for me, at this moment are in a better shape than him.” Piece on Murray’s future – inc potential January departure from #WatfordFC -for @TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/9sWpG3UT9y — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) December 17, 2020

Surely it’s a January return

Surely Ivic’s blast (tweet – above) means end of Murray at Vicarage Road. So strong are his words (tweet – above) that there is no way that you’d see the Hornets trying to keep a hold of him for the rest of the campaign.

When a manager says: “I have three or four players in this position who, for me, at this moment are in a better shape than him [Murray],” there is little hope of a comeback. When club managers/head coaches speak like that then minds are made up and the full stops added to decisions.

Surely now that means just one thing – that Glenn Murray will be leaving Watford and Vicarage Road when the winter window opens on January 1.

Is Glenn Murray leaving Watford in January or will he be staying?