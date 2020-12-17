Derby County have confirmed that winger Jayden Mitchell-Lawson has returned to the club from a loan spell at Bristol Rovers.

The 21-year-old was due to spend the full season on loan at the League One club, but his appearances at the Memorial Stadium have been limited.

As a result, Derby have already taken action to cut short Mitchell-Lawson’s stay and bring him back to Pride Park, as confirmed on their club website.

He was on the bench for their Under 23’s on Monday, in a fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League 2 Division One.

Because of his loan arrangement with Bristol Rovers, Mitchell-Lawson is unable to feature for the first team until January.

Once the transfer window opens, his return will be made official and he will be available for selection for the Rams.

It brings an end to Mitchell-Lawson’s second loan spell at the Gas, having first linked up with them last season.

He joined back in January and made 11 appearances for the club – scoring the first two goals of his professional career – before the coronavirus pandemic ended the League One season.

Confident of receiving more game time and continuing his development with a return to Bristol, he rejoined on a season-long loan at the beginning of this campaign.

He has played just seven matches for them, however, and only five times in the league, causing Derby to recall him.

Mitchell-Lawson has already played twice for the Rams first team, making a Championship debut off the bench against Stoke City in March 2019, and then adding an EFL Cup appearance the following season.

It is unclear whether he will be in the immediate plans of whoever takes permanent charge of Derby, or if another loan move will be sought for the second half of the season.