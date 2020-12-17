Bradley Dack is expected to feature for Blackburn Rovers’ under-23s side next week as he nears the end of his long recovery.

Dack has been out of action for almost a year for the Championship club, having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a match against Wigan Athletic last December.

The midfielder returned to training at the beginning of November and made his first outing when he played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Sheffield United in last month’s international break.

A hamstring injury saw him suffer a minor setback in his recovery afterwards, but he is now ready for the next stage by featuring for Blackburn’s reserve side.

According to Lancs Live, Dack is expected to play against Derby County in the Premier League 2 Division One next week.

It is still likely to be 2021 before he is able to make a return to the first team, however, with manager Tony Mowbray warning last month that Dack would have to build up slowly to full match readiness.

It has been a cruel year-long absence for Dack, who was starring in his second season at Championship level when he suffered the horror knee injury.

After beginning his professional career at Gillingham, playing more than 150 matches for them in League One, he was snapped up by Blackburn in 2017.

Dack excelled in his first season, scoring 18 goals to help Rovers to promotion to the second tier, and he followed that up with 15 strikes in his first Championship campaign.

Having grown into undoubtedly their most important player, it was a terrible blow for the club as well, but his return would be a welcome boost for the second half of this season with Blackburn currently in the top half of the table, just four points off the play-offs.