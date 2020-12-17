Leeds United will not return defender Bryce Hosannah to Bradford City until a permanent manager is appointed at the League Two club.

Hosannah joined Bradford on a season-long loan from the Premier League side at the end of September.

The 21-year-old right-back has made 11 appearances for the Bantams in all competitions, but has also struggled with a hamstring injury.

He missed four matches in November with the issue, and missed Bradford’s trip to Crawley Town on Tuesday night for a scan on an unspecified problem.

Joint-caretaker managers Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars oversaw that match, and have told the media today that Hosannah will not return to the club until a new boss is in place, following the sacking last weekend of Stuart McCall.

Sellars has heard nothing from Leeds about Hosannah’s situation since, but said: “All we know is he’s unavailable for us whilst we are in charge and that’s as far as it goes for now. Hopefully it will be good news.”

Bradford have made clear that they want a swift appointment of a new manager, but it is still unclear when a final decision will be made.

They still have two more matches before Christmas, with Cambridge United visiting Valley Parade on Saturday before a trip to Grimsby Town three days later.

The choice of boss will be crucial for Bradford’s season, with the club currently teetering on the edge of the League Two relegation zone.

Their draw at Crawley ended a six-match losing run in all competitions, but they are still winless in nine and are just one point above the drop.

Sol Campbell, Paul Hurst, John McGreal and David Flitcroft are currently among the favourites for the vacant hot seat in West Yorkshire.