Tyler Roberts was a £2.5m purchase for Leeds United from West Brom’s U-23 on the winter window deadline day, January 31 2018.

His time at Elland Road has seen him make 63 appearances for the Whites, scoring 7 goals and providing 7 assists.

Marcelo Bielsa’s arrival at Elland Road has seen the 21-year-old improve under the legendary Argentinian’s hand. Bielsa has added an extra dimension to Roberts’ arsenal.

However, Leeds United restocking for a Premier League campaign has seen them bring players into Elland Road and Roberts has dropped down the pecking order. This has led to some sites postulating that he could be farmed out by the Whites.

Leeds United – the Tyler Roberts situation – the Championship

Football Insider writer, Wayne Veysey, wrote today that Leeds United “are set to resist offers for Tyler Roberts in January unless they secure a replacement.” This comes, says Veysey, from ‘a recruitment source’ who has told the publication that Bielsa’s side don’t want to cut him free in January.

Derby County were interested in the former West Brom youngster last summer, when Leeds were chasing Rodrigo de Paul. However, that came to nothing and Roberts has gone on to feature 8 times in the Premier League.

Whilst Derby County, indeed others, might fancy their chances of landing rated youngster Roberts, here are three reasons not in their favour.

Three reasons Championship sides can forget about getting Tyler Roberts

He’s not leaving Elland Road: that’s the most simple and straightforward reason – Tyler Roberts is going nowhere. He fits the bill that Marcelo Bielsa wants: he is young, he playes the system and he has that versatility that the Argentinian demands of his players.

He’s not a Championship player: no disrespect to any Championship side who might have been interested but Roberts is better than that. He’s already proved his worth in the Sky Bet Championship and it is now that he is kicking on and aiming higher.

Still has a role to play: OK, he’s always going to play second fiddle to Spanish international Rodrigo and will likely drop behind Spanish wizard Pablo Hernandez, but Roberts has a role to play. As a back-up, Roberts’ versatility makes him the ideal player for Marcelo Bielsa to have back in reserve and can fill gaps when/if injuries arise.

Would Tyler Roberts be a good fit for any Championship sides?