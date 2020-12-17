Ian Holloway has called on the owners of Grimsby Town and potential investors to stop “playing politics” in a forthright statement.

The Mariners manager also committed himself to staying at the club despite recent strife off the field.

Grimsby have been clouded in controversy this week following an application from a convicted fraudster, Alex May, to acquire shares in the League Two club.

The board confirmed on Monday that they had rejected the offer, while also stressing that May was not attempting to purchase the whole club or a controlling interest in it.

The potential involvement of May was particularly controversial as Grimsby Town’s majority shareholder, John Fenty, set up a company with him earlier this year and has invited him to several Mariners matches.

May, formerly known as Alick Kapikanya, was jailed in 2014 for his part in a mortgage fraud.

When his dealings with May were revealed earlier this week, Fenty resigned from his position as deputy leader of North East Lincolnshire Council.

In a statement released through a series of tweets today, Holloway made clear his displeasure at current events off the pitch.

The boss said: “To the fans of Grimsby Town Football Club. Let me say, first and foremost, that I’m not going anywhere unless I’m told to. The love that you, the fans, have shown myself and my family since my arrival has exceeded even my highest expectations, on and off the pitch.

“However, of late, developments away from the football itself have made it increasingly difficult to work to full potential on a day-to-day basis and, most importantly, place this club on an honest, positive, front footing. This is as frustrating to me as much as any fan.

“Those who own this club, and those who makes noises about wanting to own this club, have been playing politics with something that is very precious to this community, and it must stop now.

“Mistakes have been made, undoubtedly, and while there is certainly enough mud to sling, I instead want to use this chance to appeal to everybody who holds the current and future fate of Grimsby Town in their hands to stand up tall, communicate candidly with the fans and make amends for the past few months. Earn back their trust and respect. This is your challenge.

“We are where we are, but I’m not walking away from the fight. However, at the same time, I have been around long enough to know that you, the fans, need to know where I stand. And I stand with you.”

The distractions for Holloway and the whole club come at a particularly unwelcome time, with a difficult start to the season putting Grimsby squarely in a scrap for their EFL status.

The Mariners have won only four of their 17 matches this season to sit three places and three points clear of the League Two drop zone.

They will look to end a five-match winless run on Saturday when they welcome local rivals Scunthorpe United to Blundell Park for a North Lincolnshire derby.