Sheffield Wednesday could face a transfer embargo if their current pay issues are not resolved, according to The Athletic.

Reports have emerged throughout today on the situation at Hillsborough, where players have only been paid a percentage of their November salaries.

A report in the Mirror this morning confirmed that players had only been paid a portion of their wages for last month, and that unrest was growing among the squad over the issue.

Soon after, it was reported that the Professional Footballers’ Association had been called in to offer advice to the Owls players.

The Athletic report that the squad have been assured that they will receive the rest of the wages that they are owed soon.

If they do not, the outlet said that it would be within the power of the EFL to impose a transfer embargo on clubs that fail to make wage payments to its players.

If it were to reach that stage, it would be a seismic blow to their hopes of avoiding relegation out of the Championship.

Manager Tony Pulis has yet to pick up a victory in eight matches since taking charge, claiming just three points, and Wednesday are bottom of the table and seven points adrift of safety.

Pulis has said that the January window will be crucial for the team and that the team needs a number of new singings to improve for the second half of the season.

Were he not to be able to make those additions, the club would be at serious risk of relegation to League One.