Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall has remained coy over the future of Josh King, amid rumours linking him with West Ham United.

The 28-year-old came off the bench for Bournemouth in their win over Wycombe Wanderers earlier in the week.

It was his first appearance since November having picked up a back injury and it comes just in time for the opening of the January transfer window.

King, having endured a summer of speculation only to remain on the South Coast, looks yet again to go through a contested transfer window.

One of the clubs linked over summer was West Ham

David Moyes had an offer of £13million rejected but the Scot is being tipped with a return for King next month, with Bournemouth likely facing a much smaller bid this time round.

Speaking to Bournemouth Echo about King’s return to action, Tindall said:

READ: Derby County man wanted by ‘several’ European clubs

“We know the quality that Josh has got and there are no two ways about that, so it was great to have him back available – it’s been a long time coming due to different things.”

Bournemouth have been free-scoring this season, but King not so much.

Last night was sixth Championship outing but he’s yet to get off the mark, having managed just six goals in the Premier League last time round.

Despite that, West Ham seem keen. Commenting on the rumours, Tindall remained cautious over King’s Bournemouth future:

“Listen, Josh is a very good professional,” he said.

“Whilst he’s at this football club, when called upon he will go and give his best and deliver the best performance he can.”

Bournemouth’s win over Wycombe keeps them in 2nd-place of the Championship table, three points behind Norwich City.

Next up for the Cherries is a trip to Luton Town this weekend.