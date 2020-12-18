Brentford have made solid progress this season since narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League, with the attacking duo of Marcus Forss and Ivan Toney being at the heart of everything good about Thomas Frank’s side.

Toney arrived from Peterborough United for a £5-million fee, which now seems like a bargain, after taking the division by storm. He is the Championship’s top scorer with 16 goals from 19 games, which has reportedly put him on the radar of Everton and Aston Villa.

Forss has also caught the eye with 7 goals in 19 matches – a total even more impressive considering that the Finn has yet to make a full 90-minute appearance in the Championship.

A goal on his senior international debut in a 2-0 victory over France showcased his talents at the very highest level and alerted the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund.

It seems that both players are destined for moves away from the Brentford Community Stadium, meaning Thomas Frank needs to put together a shortlist of strikers to cope with the seemingly inevitable departure of both players.

With that in mind, it is worth considering who could fill the potential void left by their departures.

There are a number of potential options for the Bees, and one player that Brentford may consider making a fresh approach for is Arsenal youngster, Folarin Balogun.

The 19-year-old was linked with a move to west London in the summer and fits the bill of a young and upcoming striker who could make a big impact in the Championship.

Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis is another potential prospect to revisit, and it would be interesting to see how the 24-year-old fares in England’s second tier.

But whatever happens, it appears Brentford may have to start preparing for life without Toney and Forss.