Sheffield Wednesday have paid their players a maximum of £7,000 of their wages for November, according to The Athletic.

They report that the club has only paid players a percentage of their contracted wages for the past month.

Reports first emerged on the matter last week, and neither manager Tony Pulis nor Dominic Iorfa denied that wages had not been paid in full.

This morning, a report in the Mirror confirmed that players had only been paid a small portion of their salaries for November, with gathering unrest among the squad as a result.

Soon after, it was revealed that the Professional Footballers’ Association had been called in to offer advice on the issue.

The Athletic report that Wednesday’s players have been assured that they will receive the rest of their pay packets soon.

It is not the first time that there have been difficulties for the Owls squad in being paid, after a similar incident in June this year.

The Athletic also report that the EFL have the potential to impose a transfer embargo on clubs that fail to make wage payments to players.

If it were to reach that stage, it would put serious pressure not just on Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership of the club, but their strife on the pitch too.

Wednesday are currently bottom of the Championship, seven points adrift from safety, having failed to win a single match since Pulis was appointed last month.

They have lost four matches in a row and the wage issues only add to their problems ahead of a home tie with Coventry City on Saturday.