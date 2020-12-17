Derby County beat Swansea City 2-0 in the Championship last night.

The win is Derby’s first at Pride Park this season, and only their third in 19 Championship games.

It caps a credible month for Rooney as he takes on responsibility for this struggling Derby side – he’s guided them to a six games unbeaten run, having kept clean sheets in their last four.

Taking to Twitter this evening, Rooney had this message for Derby fans:

Having proved an unpopular interim appointment, Rooney is now winning over a lot of hearts at Derby.

England and Manchester United’s all-time top-scorer has proved a fine defensive coach – Derby have conceded just twice in their last six, having conceded 20 in their previous 13 Championship outings.

What’s more is that – slowly but surely – they’re starting to create more goal-scoring opportunities.

Colin Kazim-Richards and Kamil Jozwiak were on the score-sheet last night but Rooney will be heading into the transfer market for a striker next month.

Given his side’s form, Rooney is putting himself in pole position to land the permanent job.

The club’s pending takeover has no doubt faltered their search for Phillip Cocu’s permanent successor but Rooney is quickly putting together a strong application.

Next up for the Rams is a trip to fellow strugglers Rotherham United – a must-win game for either side, with Derby able to leapfrog Forest and jump out of the Championship’s bottom-three.