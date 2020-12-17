Barrow were promoted to the Football League on the back of some scintillating football. Led by Ian Evatt, they were playing EFL football whilst in the National League.

The quality that they played with consolidated them as a League Two side. They were promoted as champions on the back of last season’s Covid-hit campaign.

Since promotion, the Cumbrians have struggled somewhat and sit perched on the lip of the drop zone – only safe by goal difference. Promotion-winning boss Evatt has moved on and is currently the manager at Bolton Wanderers.

Booth – the unknown quantity – where he came from

Booth started out in football at Aberdeen, leaving the SPL side in July 1997 and following a European adventure. His first stop was with Borussia Dortmund, before a loan out at FC Utrecht, then a permanent move to Vitesse Arnhem in mid November 1998.

After less that a year, Booth was on the move again back to Vitesse where he stayed for four years. In July 2003 he moved back to Aberdeen for a swangsong season before retiring from the game a year later.

Leading the pack – Glasgow City manager

Currently the noted favourite for the vacant Barrow job is Glasgow City boss Scott Booth. Booth, whose only other managerial experience has seen him have a 35-game stint with Stenhousemuir, has managed Glasgow City – a woman’s football side – for over five years.

He’s won silverware in the female game, amassing five league titles, two Scottish Cups and reaching the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final. So, whilst not having the ‘experience’ in terms of the man’s game, there is no doubting his credentials gained from the women’s game.

Should Barrow take a chance on Scott Booth or swerve and look elsewhere?