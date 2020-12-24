With a number of players at Watford still on an expensive wage since relegation from the Premier League, the Watford hierarchy have had to ensure they work on a tight budget to make ends meet.

Pre-contracts allow teams to offer players a contract with their current deal set to run out. Here are some players Watford could offer these too from Ligue 1.

Thomas Basila

Basila is a 21-year-old centre-half who has bags of potential and ability, but arguably does not get the game time he deserves at Nantes, playing just nine times over the last two seasons.

Nantes must rate the youngster, as they rejected potential loan moves to SM Caen and FC Utrecht, but the player has every right to run his contract down and make a way into English football playing weekly in Hertfordshire.

Christian Battocchio

The tricky midfielder was a fan favourite during his time at Watford as he was one of several who joined from Udinese to Watford in 2012, where he played for two seasons, scoring six times in total.

The Argentine-born Italian left for Brest and has impressed in Ligue 1, as he scored the clubs first top-flight hat-trick in almost 29 years. With unfinished business in England, could he finally return to get that promotion that escaped Battocchio in his first stint?

Florian Miguel

Since the departure of Pervis Estipunan in the transfer window, Watford have been without a natural left-back to deploy all season, well look no further than Florian Miguel. The 24-year-old is a consistent performer at Nimes and has been for the past two seasons, the Frenchman would be an excellent signing for Watford, a player that is much needed.