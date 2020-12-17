Bournemouth may have counted their lucky stars in the summer as they managed to keep together the core of their squad despite relegation from the Premier League.

Key players such as Josh King, Jefferson Lerma and Chris Mepham have stuck around and have helped Bournemouth into the top two after 19 games.

Another player who has stuck around is Welsh international David Brooks.

The highly regarded midfielder was spoken about a lot during the summer and tracked by a number of top clubs from the Premier League after being one of Bournemouth’s standout players since joining the club from Sheffield United.

The 23-year-old has started the season well for the Cherries, currently racking up three goals and five assists, proving how influential he is to the side and the sort of quality he can bring, especially at the highest level of the Championship.

If Bournemouth are to get promoted, keeping hold of their talisman will be vital as the second half of the season in the Championship is known for being relentless and keeping a high level of consistency is key.

However, they may face stiff competition with a few Premier League clubs thought to be sniffing around the midfielder again with Manchester United thought to be one of the clubs interested.

Manchester United may be interested in the Cherries man but Bournemouth valued their player at £50m in the summer and their stance may well be the same in January.

If Brooks does move on, the Championship face a real challenge to replace him.