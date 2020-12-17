Nathaniel Mendez-Laing remains a free agent after his summer release from Cardiff City – would Coventry City be a good fit?

The 28-year-old was released by Cardiff City last summer.

Formerly of Peterborough United, Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United and Rochdale, Mendez-Laing had spent three seasons in South Wales.

He proved a useful player under both Neil Warnock and Neil Harris but he’d leave the club amid controversy.

Harris and Cardiff made the decision to terminate Mendez-Laing’s stay for a ‘serious’ breach of contract – what that ‘breach’ was has been speculated.

But he remains a free agent and a player with good experience in the Football League.

A versatile player as well, Mendez-Laing is a powerful winger and he complimented the styles of both Warnock and Harris, but what about Mark Robins at Coventry?

The Sky Blues are enjoying life in the Championship.

They’ve held their own so far but sitting in 18th-place of the table, Robins will no doubt be looking where he can better his side, with his budget likely limiting him to loan and free transfers.

Coventry have established themselves as an exciting team to watch – they’ve a few young players who’ve caught the eye this season and playing with a lot of pace and energy, a player like Mendez-Laing would only add to that.

He remains a contested name given his Cardiff departure, but one with a solid Football League resume – Mendez-Laing will be gunning for his return and to mend his reputation, and Coventry could be the perfect place to do that.